SEE SPRINT SPECTACULAR PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers flexed their muscles and showed strength at the annual Sprint Spectacular Meet this past Saturday at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Bailey Grinter and Victoria Thomae paved the way for the Breakers, winning two individual events.

Grinter won the women’s 15-21 50 free (24.22, a Y Nationals time) and also the women's 15-21 50 backstroke (27.19). Thomae was first in the 15-21 50 breast (32.62); 15-21 50 butterfly (28.24) and second in the 15-21 50 free (25.46). Grinter was also a member of the winning women’s 15-21 200 medley relay team with Thomae, Lindsey Bruce and Victoria Brady.

Breakers’ head coach Bob Rettle said there were nearly 600 kids in the Sprint Spectacular Meet, a record.

“It was a little bigger than last year’s Sprint Meet,” he said. “This is the tenth anniversary of it. Our intention with it in the beginning was to give a short meet day for the kids and families and get back in the swing of things after the holidays.

"When we start turning the corner for championship meets which are about a month and a half away, we really try to get into a racing mode. The meet really fits the needs of the kids, it is fun and they love being in a building like this. They love it when they do the finals and had a couple swim offs. The facility takes it to a new level and a new excitement.”

Breakers Top Results

Josie Bushell was first in the 13-14 age 50 free (25.41).

Noah Cain was fourth in the men’s 13-14 age 50 free (24.97).

Jonny Olson was fourth in the men’s 15-18 50 free (22.73)

Bushell was second in the women’s 13-14 50 butterfly (28.40).

Dylan Galbiati was fourth in the men’s 15-18 50 fly (25.72).

Phoebe Gremaud was first in the women’s 13-14 50 back (29.73), while teammate Savannah Grinter was fourth in the 13-14 50 back (30.83)

Cooper Scharff was third in the men’s 13-14 50 back (29.28)

Jonny Olson was second in the men’s 15-21 back (27.31)

Grace Hackett was first in the women’s 13-14 breaststroke (33.81) and Olivia Ramirez was third (34.42).

Cain was fourth in the men’s 13-14 50 breast (32.60)

Galbiati was third in the men’s 15-21 50 breast (30.79)

Pera Onal was fourth in the 9-10 women’s 50 free (30.50)

Bailey Grinter won the women’s 15-21 50 free (24.22, a Y Nationals time), followed in second by Victoria Thomae (25.46); and Natalie Edwards in fourth (26.37).

Cohen Osborn won the 9-10 men’s 50 fly (31.64)

Thomae was first in the women’s 15-21 50 fly (28.24), followed by Natalie Edwards (28.48) and Lindsey Bruce (28.48).

Rachel Johnson was fourth in the women’s 8 and under 25 backstroke (19.69).

Pera was third in the women’s 9-10 50 back (35.02)

Bailey Grinter won the women’s 15-21 50 back (27.19), followed by Edwards (29.55); Emily Webb (30.37); and Bruce (30.53).

Onal Pera won the 9-10 women’s 50 breast (38.76)

Cohen Osborn won the men’s 9-10 50 breast (40.33)

Victoria Thomae won the 15-21 50 breast (32.62), followed by Edwards (33.22); and Ginny Schranck (33.35).

Alex Reed, Cohen Osborn, Chase Milburn and Andrew Byron won the men’s 9-10 200 medley relay (2:32.36).

Bailey Grinter, Victoria Thomae, Lindsey Bruce and Victoria Brady won the 15-21 200 medley relay (1:57.32); followed by teammates Emily Webb, Callista Poiter, Grace Williamson, and Savannah Brannan (2:09.31).



Overall combined scores:

Edwardsville YMCA Breakers (1,944.5 points); Yosi Seals Swim Team (1,747); Cmty Riptide (1,481.5); O’Fallon Sea Dragons YMCA (1,121.5)

Women’s scores

Edwardsville YMCA Breakers (1,279.5); Yosi Seals Swim Team (881); O’Fallon Sea Dragons YMCA (590); Cmty Riptide (522.5)

Men’s team scores

Edwardsville YMCA Breakers (1,279.5); Yosi Seals Swim team (881); O’Fallon Sea Dragons YMCA (590); Cmty Riptide (522.5)

