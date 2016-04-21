BELLEVILLE - True to its name, Grillfest features an assortment of grills, but it also benefits local hospitalized children.

Mark Urban, owner of Hearthside Grill and Fireplace, said the event began as a way for his business to showcase the grills currently in stock. The event continues that tradition this April 30, with each grill in the store being utilized to cook, and also supports the Firetruck O' Toys campaign.

“We do it for customers to see all the grills in our line being used, so they can choose a grill to best fit the foods they cook,” Urban said. “We also help out local hospitalized kids. We're asking people to bring in a new toy for the campaign. For each toy donated, we will give away a free tank fill up or, for our customers who don't use gas grills, free barbecue sauce.”

Last year, the event was able to donate 5,000 toys to area children, Urban said. Donations will stay in the St. Louis area and go to hospitals such as Children's Hospital and Cardinal Glennon.

The grills sizzling at Grillfest will feature traditional favorites such as pork loins and ribs, but will also feature foods not commonly associated with outdoor grilling like pizza and cookies.

“We cook all sorts of neat things on them to show how versatile those systems are,” Urban said.

Those foods will be available for free sampling to all visitors to Hearthside that day. Urban said the fires will be burning from breakfast at eight in the morning until dinner at six in the evening.

“There are definitely people who mark it on their calendars every year,” Urban said. “As soon as spring starts to blossom, people call me and ask me when Grillfest is.”

Returning grill enthusiasts will be able to peruse the newest selections of spices and rubs for the grill and get expert grill tips from grill manufacturers as well as competition grillers. Both will be on hand at the event to answer questions and to display merchandise.

Visitors may also register to win a Weber Genesis EP three ton grill, valued at $750

Hearthside Grill and Fireplace is located at 418 S Belt East in Belleville. They offer a wide selection of grills and fireplaces, and specialize in the remodeling or new construction of fireplaces. Along with those items, Urban said his business has been selling outdoor room designs and patio furniture for the last two years.

“We originally started doing just the fireplace and grill line,” Urban said. “We now have expanded into the outdoor room theme with design and our second year in patio furniture. We're working on outdoor rooms a lot lately. They've really exploded.”

More information on Hearthside and Grillfest can be found by calling (618) 257-0700 or by visiting their website at http://hearthsidegrill.com/ You can also follow all the specials and grilling ideas on their facebook page located at: https://www.facebook.com/HearthsideGrill/

