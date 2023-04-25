GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's baseball team put up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, then scored once in the second and three runs each in the third and fourth to take a 15-0 win over Roxana in a baseball game played Monday afternoon at Griffins Field.

It was the Griffins' fifth win in the last six days, including three in a row and four in the last five. More importantly, it was their 24th consecutive win in the season as McGivney stays unbeaten going into a key Gateway Metro Conference series this week against Marquette Catholic.

"It was a good win for us today," said McGivney head coach Chris Erwin. "We're seeing the ball well and putting good swings on it. It's been a really fun four days and the guys have come ready to play. We hope we haven't peaked too early," Erwin said with a laugh.

The Griffins go about their business very well and focus at the task at hand instead of looking ahead.

"The guys have really stayed focused the past week and I couldn't be more prouder of them," Erwin said. "Honestly, I haven't focused on the record, all we focus on is one game at a time. We don't talk about the record, all we focus on is each game, staying in the moment and playing well."

Owen Kolesa led the Griffins with two hits and three RBIs, while Jacob McKee had two hits and two RBIs, Jackson Rodgers and Issac Wendler each had two hits and drove in a run, A.J. Sutberry had a pair of hits, Nick Franklin had a hit and drove in two runs, Gabe Smith and Kannon Kamp each had a hit and RBI and Daniel Gierer had a hit.

Max Autery and Caleb Wonder had the only two hits of the game for the Shells, while Nick Cotter had the only strikeout while on the mound. Gierer pitched a four-inning complete game for McGivney, fanning five.

The Griffins move to 24-0 with the win.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

