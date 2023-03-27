GLEN CARBON - Jacob Huber posted a time of 52.82, a Father McGivney school record for sixth place this past weekend at the Illinois Top Times Meet Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Jacob is a Byron, Carlson, Petri, and Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic. Jacob is also outstanding in the long jump and sprint relays.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"He has high goals for the 400 meters and wants to make it to state," McGivney head boys track coach Jim Helton said. "He is a great person to coach. He is a great overall athlete in multiple sports and has a lot of power."

Huber finished second place in the 400-meter race at the Jersey Winter Thaw Indoor Meet back on March 11 with a time of 53.14 seconds.

He placed fifth in the 200-meter race with a time of 24.35 seconds.

More like this: