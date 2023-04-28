GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic blanked Maryville Christian School 10-0 in girls' soccer Thursday afternoon. Maryville Christian's soccer girls played hard and continue to show improvement.

Mary Harkins paced Father McGivney with two goals. Addie Speight, Nat Beck, Sophia Mineman, Carissa Speight, Devin Ellis, Katherine Empson, Sienna Strehl, and Hayden Etchenson scored goals for the Griffins in the contest with its nearby rival.

Addie Sleight, Taylor Haerr and Grace Weiser had two assists. Lili Strehl and Sienna Strehl also added an assist. Katherine Empson and Addie Ronk recorded the shutout in goal.
Matthew McVicar, the Father McGivney Catholic head girls' soccer coach, said he feels his team is now ready for the post-season.
"We still have two regular season games to go and that is our focus but we are looking forward to hosting our first-ever regional at McGivney and looking forward to having a great postseason run," he said.
The Griffins improve to 10-5-2 overall.

