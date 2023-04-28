Griffins Girls Soccer Team Primed For Post-Season, Blank Maryville Christian 10-0 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic blanked Maryville Christian School 10-0 in girls' soccer Thursday afternoon. Maryville Christian's soccer girls played hard and continue to show improvement. Article continues after sponsor message Mary Harkins paced Father McGivney with two goals. Addie Speight, Nat Beck, Sophia Mineman, Carissa Speight, Devin Ellis, Katherine Empson, Sienna Strehl, and Hayden Etchenson scored goals for the Griffins in the contest with its nearby rival. More like this: The Griffins improve to 10-5-2 overall. "We still have two regular season games to go and that is our focus but we are looking forward to hosting our first-ever regional at McGivney and looking forward to having a great postseason run," he said. Matthew McVicar, the Father McGivney Catholic head girls' soccer coach, said he feels his team is now ready for the post-season. Addie Sleight, Taylor Haerr and Grace Weiser had two assists. Lili Strehl and Sienna Strehl also added an assist. Katherine Empson and Addie Ronk recorded the shutout in goal. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy & Blog Talk! Trending