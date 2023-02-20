CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - Bryce Griffin at 145 pounds and Abe Wojcikiewicz at 170 pounds advanced to the championship bouts for Civic Memorial in Class 2A, along with Colby Crouch of Triad, while Edwardsville's Drew Landau stayed alive in the wrestlebacks in Class 3A for Edwardsville and both Brandon Green and Braden Johnson are still in the mix for honors in Class 1A for Roxana on the second day of the IHSA state wrestling individual tournament Friday at State Farm Center at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

The day started with Alton's Yaveion Freeman at 145 pounds in Class 3A winning his first round consolation bout in an ultimate tiebreak win over DeKalb's Austin Martin 5-4, but was eliminated by Landau in the second round in a close 4-2 decision. Among the Eagles' wrestlers, Bradley Ruckman lost his 113 pound semifinal to Gavin Rockey of Wauconda 3-1, while at 126 pounds, Caleb Scott defeated Austin Johnston of Normal Community West in his first consolation bout 4-3. Griffin advanced to the 145 pound final with a 6-5 win over Caleb Nobilling of Antioch and Wojcikiewicz won his 170 pound semifinal by fall over Cayden Parks of Crystal Lake Central at 1:02.

Jake Schwartz of Carlinville won his two Class 1A consolation matches on the day, first winning over Danny Murphy of Canton 10-3, then took an 11-9 decision over Gage Sweckard of Deer Creek-Mackinaw. In Class 3A, the Tigers saw Ryan Richie lose his quarterfinal match to Seth Mendoza of Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic by technical superiority 17-2 at 2:23, while Landau lost his quarterfinal bout to Will Denny of Chicago Marist Catholic 10-3, but defeated Freeman in his first consolation match to advance.

In the Class 2A competition, Highland's Tyson Rakers was eliminated by Sammy Schuit of Lemont by fall at 5:17, while Jersey's Jaydon Busch won his first two consolation bouts by fall, pinning Devontae Givens of Riverside-Brookfield at 2:34, then pinned Robert Hull of Springfield Southeast at 1:24 to advance.

In the Class 1A tournament, the Shells' Leyton Collins at 120 pounds won his consolation opener over Shawn Schlickman of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley by fall at 2:51, but was eliminated in the second round by Aaron Meenen of Rock Falls 14-3. Green won his second consolation bout in his only match of the day, pinning Omar Samayoa of Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic at 2:20, while Logan Riggs was knocked out of the 132-pound competition by Sam Begler of Braidwood Reed-Custer by technical superiority 20-5 at 6:00. Johnson won his first two consolation bouts at 152 pounds to move on, pinning Max Kelly of Kewanee at 1:48, then won by fall over Bryson Capansky of Fithian Oakwood at 5:01. At 220 pounds, James Herring lost his second round consolation match to Craig Markello of Robinson by fall at 2:57 and was eliminated.

Crouch went through to the Class 2A final at 126 pounds with a 10-5 win over Wyatt Medlin of Washington, while at152 pounds, Aiden Postma stayed alive with a second round wrestleback win over Issac Decker of Lincoln 13-0 and Koen Rodebush took his first two consolation matches at 182 pounds, winning over Zachary Canaday of Woodstock 8-6, then pinning Jack Paris of Oak Park Fenwick Catholic at 5:59 to advance. In the Class 1A 220-pound division, East Alton-Wood River's Drake Champlin advanced in the second consolation round with a 10-8 win over Mike Haas of Lena-Winslow.

The final day of the tournament, including the championship bout of all weight divisions in all three classes, will be held Saturday, with the traditional parade of finalists preceding the finals. Bouts start on Saturday morning.

