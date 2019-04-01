EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of the Provost announced that Andrew Greenwood, PhD, is the recipient of the annual Teaching Excellence Award for tenure-track faculty. It is the most prestigious teaching award for an SIUE faculty member. Two additional faculty members were saluted for their teaching skills and accomplishments with Teaching Distinction Awards, while five more received Teaching Recognition Awards.

Greenwood is an assistant professor of musicology and graduate program director in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) Department of Music. He teaches a regular honors course on sound, community, and citizenship. He is also advisory faculty in the CAS International Studies Program. Greenwood teaches music history courses for undergraduate and graduate music majors, graduate courses on research and writing, world music, and designed two interdisciplinary courses: cultural history of popular music with Cory Willmott in anthropology, and Vikings, myth, and music with Douglas Simms in Germanic studies. He has also introduced a new music history curriculum for SIUE.

“This award is so meaningful to me, because I represent a departmental community of highly dedicated educators who are committed to inspiring a love of music in many diverse ways,” said Greenwood, a native of Canberra, Australia. “This includes not only my field of music history, but also music theory, composition, applied instruction, ensemble direction and training future music educators.”

Greenwood received a $2,000 prize as part of the award. He will be recognized during SIUE’s May commencement ceremony and speak at the 2019 fall commencement ceremony. He will be nominated for the Council of Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for the National Professor of the Year Award.

Earlier this semester, Greenwood was recognized with the SIUE Graduate School’s 2019-20 Vaughnie Lindsay New Investigator Award for his significant research contributions to his field, CAS and the University as a whole. Greenwood’s research on The Musical Enlightenment in Eighteenth-Century Scotland involves conducting new archival research with Scottish song collections in the United States and Scotland, and revising his dissertation into a book. It will be the first book-length study of the relationship of Scottish song and musical culture to the Scottish Enlightenment.

“In the College of Arts and Sciences, our ideal faculty member is someone who is at the forefront of creative activity and scholarship in their discipline, and brings that creativity into the classroom to transform students’ lives,” said CAS Dean Greg Budzban, PhD. “By winning both the Teaching Excellence Award and the Vaughnie Lindsay Award in the same year, Dr. Greenwood provides a wonderful example of this ideal.”

Teaching Excellence Award Committee Chair Lindsay Ross-Stewart, PhD, assistant professor, and exercise and sport psychology graduate program director in the Department of Applied Health, said Greenwood represents all of the qualities and characteristics of an exceptional educator. “Committee members were impressed by Dr. Greenwood’s clear passion for his topic of study and for his students’ educational goals,” Ross-Stewart stated. “His multi-modal approach to teaching was highlighted as one of the many ways he engages students’ curiosity and self-reflection. We truly believe Dr. Greenwood is an inspirational teacher, who encourages critical thinking and theory to practice learning.”

“My approach in the classroom is to inspire curiosity about music across multiple traditions, and a desire to learn about its many interactions with society and culture,” Greenwood said. “An equally important goal is that my students learn to think for themselves through encountering new practices of music, new ideas, challenging assumptions and asking thoughtful questions.”

Greenwood earned a doctorate in history and theory of music from the University of Chicago in 2012.

In addition, the $1,500 Teaching Distinction Award for non-tenure track/clinical faculty went to Amy Reed, an instructor of family health and community health nursing in the School of Nursing.

Ross-Stewart said Reed has proven to be a dedicated teacher, who consistently enhances the learning experiences of her students. “The committee was particularly impressed with her thoughtful use of technology in the classroom, as well as utilizing varied teaching strategies,” Ross-Stewart said. “Members of the committee noted how Amy kept students engaged and active throughout courses, and had a clear dedication to her students as people.”

Erik Alexander, assistant professor of historical studies in CAS, received a $500 Teaching Distinction Award. Alexander impressed the committee with his ability to engage students with material in varied ways, while also maintaining a high level of academic excellence in the classroom. The committee noted “his ability to give students opportunities to think about the material and work together. It was clear that Alexander is a passionate teacher, who is a true asset to the SIUE community.”

Teaching Recognition Awards were bestowed upon Marc Schapman, associate professor of music in CAS, Musonda Kapatoamoyo, associate professor and chair of the Department of Mass Communications in CAS, Reza Osouli, associate professor of civil engineering in the School of Engineering, Dan Segrist, associate professor of psychology in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB), and Cynthia Inman, instructor of applied health in the SEHHB.

All Teaching Recognition awardees receive $250.

