GREENVILLE - Greenville University welcomes alumni and friends to attend Legacy Weekend featuring Nicholas Morrow - an NFL linebacker and GU alumnus.

Morrow played Panther football for four seasons from 2013 to 2016, and as part of the weekend's special events on April 21 and 22, his jersey number 20 will be retired.

After his time at GU, Morrow signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent five seasons with the team, which eventually relocated to Las Vegas. He played for the Chicago Bears in 2022 and signed a contract to spend the upcoming 2023 season with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"Nicholas is paving the way to being a next generation 'GU Giant.' He truly represents the best of us," says Tom Ackerman, GU Athletic Director. "He lives out his faith every day on and off the field and we could not be prouder of the way he represents GU and himself in one of the biggest arenas. During this weekend event, we will celebrate not only his athletic achievements, but also the person he is because the athletic achievements are truly a byproduct of his hard work, dedication, and character."

Weekend events include:

Friday, April 21

Athletic chapel service beginning at 9:30 am at H.J. Long Gymnasium on GU's campus Special guest Nicholas Morrow will speak at the service. The event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, April 22

Greenville, Illinois, Public Honorarium for Nicholas Morrow

10 am on the downtown square in Greenville (near the SMART Center)

Greenville Mayor George Barber will recognize Morrow's contributions to GU and the city and present Morrow with a key to the city. The event is open to the public.

Youth football clinic

11 am-12:30 pm at the John M. Strahl Athletic Complex's Francis Field

Special guest Nicholas Morrow will help coach and be available to sign autographs after the clinic. The clinic is open to youth from 5th to 8th grade and walk-up registration will be held on the day of the event. Observers are welcome.

Legacy Weekend Celebrity Dinner honoring Nicholas Morrow

6 pm in the GU Armington Center Dining Commons

As part of the evening's events honoring Morrow, GU will retire his Panther jersey number. Tickets are available at athletics.greenville.edu/legacyweekend.

Tickets available through end of day Friday.

For more information about the dinner or other weekend events, contact the GU Advancement Office at (618) 664-6500 or visit athletics.greenville.edu/legacyweekend.