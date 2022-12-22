GREENVILLE, IL. - Greenville University and McKendree University signed an enrollment agreement for GU students completing a bachelor of science in exercise science to continue their studies toward a master of science in athletic training (MSAT) with McKendree University.

The agreement between the two institutions fosters a spirit of cooperation and provides GU students an opportunity to secure a spot in the McKendree MSAT program.

“Greenville University and the Department of Sport and Kinesiology are excited to be in partnership with McKendree University,” said Roy Mulholland, department chair of sport and kinesiology at Greenville University. “Being able to collaborate with another institution in our region is a great step toward providing quality undergraduate and graduate experiences for our students. Athletic training is a growing emphasis in our exercise science program. We believe providing our students with a Christ-centered focus sets them apart and prepares them not only to succeed in graduate school but also serve others in the field of athletic training.”

Students will need to meet admission requirements of a minimum 3.0-grade point average, completion of prerequisite courses with a grade of C or higher, and submission of additional admission documents. Admissions are processed once per year with a deadline for application by April 15. Once admitted, the program begins with the summer term.

“The future of higher education will depend on regional educational providers working together and providing pathways for students,” said Dr. Tami Eggleston, provost of McKendree University. “We want to encourage high-performing students to study and eventually work in Southern Illinois.”

For more information about this enrollment agreement, please contact Dr. Melissa Meeker at mlmeeker@mckendree.edu or 618-537-6834.

