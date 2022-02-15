

GREENVILLE - A new agreement between Greenville University and the Regional Office of Education #3 gives employees of the ROE #3 region a discount for online courses and opens opportunities for GU students.

GU values partnerships, especially those that benefit all involved. That value for building partnerships brought about this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between GU and the ROE #3.

In addition to offering educational opportunities to employees of the ROE #3 region, the MOU also brings the potential of collaboration with schools in the ROE #3 region to provide opportunities for GU students pursuing careers in education.

“I think it’s a mutually advantageous opportunity,” says Shaila Wong, GU’s account executive. “We get to help their workforce by supporting their educational needs and strengthen GU’s partnerships in the region.”

The Regional Office of Education #3 serves Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette, and Montgomery counties in Illinois. Regional offices of education act as essential support offices for local school districts in partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).

Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition for GU’s online classes to its employees, may contact Shaila Wong at shaila.wong@greenville.edu.



