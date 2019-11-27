GREENVILLE, IL - Greenville University invites the public to a weekend of Christmas music in Whitlock Recital Hall, on the corner of Elm Street and College Avenue, December 5-8. The GU Jazz Band will share a jingly mix of Christmas tunes at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5. Featuring a festive jazz feel, this can’t-miss concert will leave listeners bright and cheerful in under an hour.

The Greenville University Concert Band hosts the ninth annual Christmas by the Fireside Concert on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m. This old-fashioned musical event sets a nostalgic tone for the Advent and Christmas season. Emeritus faculty member Dan Jensen will once again narrate the concert from his chair by the fire as the band shares the season’s cherished traditional carols and fun Christmas songs.



The Greenville Choral Union presents selections from Handel’s Messiah for its 89th

anniversary year on Sunday, December 8, at 4 p.m. The 75-voice Choral Union and 30- piece orchestra will also perform traditional Christmas carols and, as per tradition, audience members are invited to sing along. A reception on GU’s campus immediately follows the concert at the Tidball Alumni House.

Admission to all concerts is free and open to the public.

