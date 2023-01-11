The research identifies top schools in the state based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format.

Greenville University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and holds programmatic accreditations for business, education, and social work as well. GU’s online programs offer the same academic rigor and quality as on-campus options and are designed for adult learners. They include a flexible format, multiple start dates throughout the year, and personal attention from expert faculty.

GU Director of Online Learning Kasey Laughlin says the learning experience for GU’s online undergraduate and graduate programs takes a holistic approach to connect and empower students.

“We continue to give our students the tools needed to develop global awareness, expand their thinking, and gain experience from real-life situations,” Laughlin says. “Students learn and connect with our faculty and their classmates, and that’s what makes our online programs successful—building relationships is important to us at GU. Being named to this list confirms that the work we’re doing guides our online students to make an impact on the world and in their own communities with their gifts, faith, knowledge, and character.”

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school according to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, and reputation, as well as the student resources provided for online students. Click here to access the complete ranking.