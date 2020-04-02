Greenville University Meets All Regional Accrediting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENVILLE - Greenville University’s regional accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission(HLC), recently approved a report indicating that GUis in compliance with all accreditation requirements. Article continues after sponsor message A team of HLC members visited GU in December and generated the report following their visit. The favorable report indicated that GU is in compliance with all 21 areas assessed by HLC to determine accreditation. On March 20, GU President Ivan Filbyreceived word that HLC’s Institutional Actions Council had reviewed and accepted the report More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending