Greenville University Meets All Regional Accrediting
GREENVILLE - Greenville University’s regional accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission(HLC), recently approved a report indicating that GUis in compliance with all accreditation requirements.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
A team of HLC members visited GU in December and generated the report following their visit. The favorable report indicated that GU is in compliance with all 21 areas assessed by HLC to determine accreditation. On March 20, GU President Ivan Filbyreceived word that HLC’s Institutional Actions Council had reviewed and accepted the report
More like this: