GREENVILLE, IL. - Greenville University announces a financial aid package that covers the cost of tuition for all qualified in-state students.

GU’s Illinois Allegiance highlights the institution’s commitment to providing the opportunity for a private Christian liberal arts education to students in Illinois with the greatest need.

“This is amazing for students who want to attend GU as it fills a financial aid gap to give them the opportunity to attend,” says David Kessinger, GU’s director of financial aid. “It gives resources to students who need it the most, allowing them to experience a transforming education at GU.”

GU covers a qualifying freshman or transfer student’s full cost of tuition not covered by other federal, state, institutional, and private awards. To qualify for Illinois Allegiance, an incoming freshman or transfer student must be a U.S. citizen, an Illinois resident, apply and receive acceptance from GU, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, qualify for the Federal Pell Grant and the Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) Grant, and have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of 3500 or less.

“Greenville University continues to break down barriers to help students realize that a private Christian college education is affordable,” says Victoria Clark, GU’s chief enrollment officer. “We can't wait to see how this initiative positively impacts our campus culture. We look forward to graduating more students that impact the world through Christ-like character and service.”

