

GREENVILLE, IL - This year’s GU Forensics Conference, March 20-21, will address the topics of drugs and gun violence, featuring presentations by forensic psychiatrists, members of law enforcement and the judicial system, physicians, and other experts.

"The hope is that our local community, criminal justice members, medical personnel, counselors, and social workers will learn from our broad areas of expertise, as we work together to understand and combat these issues." -- Michael Laughlin, Dept. Chair,

Social Work & Criminal Justice students and their parents, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, judges, and the public are invited to register.

This marks the third year for GU's annual forensics conference. Speakers include:

Dr. James S. Reinhard

Forensic psychiatrist Stephanie Bond, domestic violence survivor

Dr. Camille Dunkley, assistant professor of family and community medicine at SIU School of Medicine

Troy Stabe now, assistant federal defender, Jefferson City, MO.

Craig Holloway, Bureau of Alcohol,Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, andadult degree completion students.

Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. www.greenville.edu. A free pre-conference colloquium with Steve Nonn, Madison County coroner, will address the topic of the heroin/fentanyl epidemic at 4 p.m. Friday, March 20, in Snyder Hall of Science. Register at greenville.edu/forensicconference.

