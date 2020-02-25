GREENVILLE, IL-- The Greenville University Concert Band presents two concerts early in March.

The annual transcriptions concert takes place this Sunday, March 1, at 4 pm in the Whitlock Music Center. Hum along with melodies compositions from Mozart, Handel, and MacDowell penned for orchestra, piano, and other instruments. This is the third of four concerts in the band’s 2019-20 series.

The Greenville University Jazz Band swings into spring Thursday, March 5 with its first concert of the semester at 7 pm in the Whitlock Music Center. The toe-tapping playlist includes familiar favorites and a few new tunes to mix things up.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. The Greenville University Bands are under the baton of Professor Will Fairbanks.

