Greenville University Announces Its 2022 Alumni Awardees

GREENVILLE, Il. – Greenville University and the University’s Alumni Association are pleased to announce the University’s 2022 alumni awardees. The following will receive honors at GU’s Homecoming weekend October 14-15, 2022.

Distinguished Alumnus Greg Groves (Class of 1980), longtime youth pastor, church leader, and mentor to countless young people in the Greenville area

Outstanding Young Alumna Katie (Rathgeb ’05) Myette, founder and executive director of The Restore Network, an organization working to care for vulnerable children and change the culture of foster care.

The Gene A. Kamp Loyalty Award recipients Jack (Class of 1969) and Susan (Bourne ’68) Chism, former and current GU faculty and continuous supporters of the University and GU students

The adventure of ministry

Greg Groves, youth pastor at the Greenville Free Methodist Church has ministered to youth and their families for over 40 years. He continues to organize and lead events including adventure, bike, canoe, and mission trips, where he uses the experiences in God’s creation to impact, stretch, and teach teens (and their families) about God, faith, and Christian character. Greg has also served as adjunct professor at GU, impacting students for future ministry.

He has served for many years on the Durley Camp Board including on the Youth Camping Committee and Programming Committee. He currently serves as treasurer of the Camp Board as well as an active member of the Bond County Ministerial Alliance and the Youth Alliance. He’s also involved in both GU and community events – attending sports, music, theater, etc. – both on campus and at the local public schools.

One nominator said that Greg demonstrates love and commitment to the Lord. “He trains his youth group leaders in the core discipleship principles that he models consistently: Love God, love others.”

A call to care for vulnerable children

Former elementary school teacher Katie Myette is the founder and executive director of The Restore Network, a non-profit organization that recruits Christian households to serve as foster families, adoptive families, and support teams to foster children in Illinois. Katie and her husband Ben (GU Class of 2005) started The Restore Network in 2009, as they felt called to take care of vulnerable children. The Restore Network now operates in six counties in southern Illinois and works with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to place foster children in homes.

Since starting this ministry, Katie has excelled at developing and spreading her vision to inspire others, raise up other leaders, and, as GU Alumni Board Member Cathy Dothager states, “[lead] with grace and integrity.”

Learn more about The Restore Network at therestorenetwork.org.

Serving GU and the Greenville community

Ever since the Chisms returned to the community in 1983 to accommodate Jack’s teaching position at the University, they have served both Greenville University and the greater community wherever help was needed.

Through the years, Jack has volunteered as score keeper or time clock official at sporting events, interviewed students for GU’s McAllaster Scholars Honors program, served on the City Planning Commission, served with the local chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and much more.

A gracious volunteer and enthusiastic collaborator, Susan goes out of her way to help others. For years, the adjunct English instructor has volunteered to proofread and copy edit GU’s alumni magazine The RECORD. Carla Morris, GU’s managing editor of advancement publications, says, “I consider [Susan’s] generous gift of time and unique talent to be a blessing.”

As local alumni, Jack and Susan often assist at GU events. They are loyal Panther fans, and generous GU Financial Champions, including support for the Briner School of Business and funding scholarships for students.

The nomination deadline for the University's 2023 awards is January 31, 2023.

About Greenville University

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

