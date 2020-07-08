GREENVILLE - Greenville University has announced exciting scholarship opportunities for fall 2021, including scholarships for students who demonstrate leadership in key areas.

Students are encouraged to apply early as each scholarship category offers a limited number of awards. Scholarships that reward and encourage leadership at GU include: The McAllaster Honors Scholarship (up to $20,500) for academic leadership.

McAllaster Scholars enjoy an academically enriched course of study and an intimate learning community with other “Mac Scholars.”

The Mosaic Diversity Scholarship (up to $20,500) for diversity leadership on campus. Mosaic Diversity Scholars display an eagerness to promote a diverse and inclusive culture on campus.

The Panther Preferred Scholarship (up to $19,250) for leadership of character and service. Panther Preferred students demonstrate a commitment to service, high character,and academic determination, and take key courses designed to nurture these qualities.Other scholarships offered fall 2021 include, but are not limited to: The Women In Leadership Scholarship (up to $19,500). Open to female students, this program offers recipients significant mentorship opportunities with female leaders on campus, including President Suzanne Davis, and access to the Panther Preferred course programm

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. www.greenville.edu.

The Legacy Scholarship (up to $17,500). Dependents of GU alumni, or siblings of current students, may apply for the Legacy Scholarship.Scholarship for Children of Gateway Conference Free Methodist Pastors (up to $19,000). Children of Free Methodist pastors of the Gateway Conference may apply. Free Methodist Affiliated Student Scholarship (up to $17,500). This program awards students affiliated with the Free Methodist Church who have completed FM Church preparatory membership classes. Contact Greenville University Financial Aid at 618.664.7108 or financialaid@greenville.edu for full information on eligibility for each scholarship, and a full list of GU-funded scholarships. Greenville University will host prospective students at its annual scholarship day in early November 2020. On this day, the University will award free tuition scholarships to six attending students—two full-tuition McAllaster Scholarships, two full-tuition Mosaic Diversity Scholarships, and two full-tuition Panther Preferred Scholarships. In addition, the university will continue to offer students with an ACT of 33 or higher the chance to apply for full tuition coverage. For more information contact Greenville University Admissions at greenville.edu/admissions/

