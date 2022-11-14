GREENVILLE, IL. - Greenville University is launching an equestrian program for students who are horse enthusiasts and want to use their skills to help others.

GU President Suzanne Davis initiated the program as she had a vision for it since returning to Greenville University 10 years ago.

“It’s no secret to anyone who knows me that I am passionate about horses and what they can teach us about life, responsibility, and leadership,” Davis says. “With the increasing mental health needs for our college population, growing programming in the sciences, and a dedicated mission to having our students serve, the timing is right for GU.”

The Equine Studies program will offer two concentrations for enrolled students: Equine Sciences and Equine Assisted Services.

Basic courses of Horsemanship and Riding 101 will be prerequisites for any student pursuing an equine studies minor. The two basic courses will also be open to any student as recreation credits to fulfill their general education requirements, whether or not they choose to minor in equine studies.

The equine sciences concentration will include pre-veterinary courses preparing students for careers in veterinary medicine, training, working with breeders, or other careers related to the health and care of large animals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Through the equine-assisted services concentration, students will participate in clinics to learn how to conduct riding lessons and receive preliminary exposure to using horses for therapy and emotional healing. Students in this concentration will also begin building their portfolio toward certification as a PATH International Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor. In the future, riding