GREENVILLE, IL--The Greenville University Choir recently announced its concert itinerary for spring 2020.

During its 93rd concert season, the choir will perform in the St. Louis and Central Illinois areas, and complete a 10-day concert tour to the Midwestern United States with stops in Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri. Following this tour, the choir will present its home concert at the Greenville Free Methodist Church on Sunday, March 15.

This year’s tour program—“Let Us Love and Sing and Wonder”—includes selections from Europe, Africa, and North America, and features a recently commissioned work by Illinois composer Andrew Bruhn.

On April 25 and 26 the Greenville University Choir will join forces with St. Louis area orchestral musicians, professional vocal soloists Samantha Dango and Jeremy Blosser (New Jersey), and pianist/composer Eric Houghton (Princeton, NJ), to perform Houghton’s “Passion Songs” in both St. Louis and Greenville. These concerts will also feature debut performances of the Greenville University Singers, a newly-formed choir consisting of alumni and other vocalists associated with the Greenville University choral program.

Since its founding in 1927 by Dr. Robert W. Woods, the Greenville University Choir has attained a widespread reputation for performing sacred choral music of the highest quality. In recent years the choir has toured in Mexico and Ireland, been invited to perform with the Boston Camerata and the Kingsbury Ensemble, and made several appearances at the Illinois Music Educators Conference and the American Choral Directors Association’s Central Division Convention. The choir regularly joins the Greenville Choral Union for concerts of larger choral-orchestral works such as Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, and the annual Christmas performance of Handel’s Messiah.

