GREENVILLE - Greenville University recently announced that it will cancel its Commencement ceremonies, previously scheduled for May 8-9, in compliance with recommendations from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health that large events be suspended for eight weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A message to students on the University’s emergency communications page said, “It is with great sorrow,and deep contemplation, that we came to this decision. You each deserve to participate in this meaningful tradition and celebrate with your family the hard work and many accomplishments you experienced during your time as a student at Greenville University. As such, we are working asquickly as possible to identify an alternate date for the ceremonies in the coming year.”

