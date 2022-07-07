Greenville University Among 35 Educator Prep Programs Recognized For National Excellence Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Greenville University is one of 35 providers from 22 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs (EPPs). The Spring 2022 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 35 newly-accredited EPPs, bringing the total to 471 providers approved under the CAEP Accreditation Standards – rigorous, nationally recognized standards developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs. “These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Dr. Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.” The CAEP Board of Directors updated the educator preparation standards in 2020 as part of its commitment to reviewing the standards at least every seven years. The changes to the CAEP standards reflect the Board’s commitment to equity and diversity and also emphasize the importance of technology in preparing future educators. CAEP is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review that serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement. CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council. It is a unified accreditation system intent on raising the performance of all institutions focused on educator preparation. Approximately, 650 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system, including some previously accredited through former standards. Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must pass a peer review of the CAEP standards, which are based on two principles: Solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and Article continues after sponsor message Solid evidence that the provider’s educator staff can create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer. If a program fails to meet one of the standards, it is placed on probation for two years. Probation may be lifted in two years if a program provides evidence that it meets the standard. “The Greenville University School of Education worked diligently over the past two years to obtain full accreditation with CAEP,” said Crystal Foles, GU’s education department chair. “During that time, the School of Education completed a review of all programs and presented a self-study which was subject to peer reviewers. Part of the accreditation process connected University leaders, current faculty and students, and alumni with peer reviewers during the School of Education’s site visit. This visit had all participants engage in interviews and answer essential questions that validated our completion of the five standards set by CAEP.” Since 1974, GU’s education program has been accredited by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and in 2014 received accreditation from the Teacher Education Accreditation Council (TEAC). “Greenville University’s values and shared beliefs meet the expectations of candidates by offering high-quality academic programs and best practices while balancing innovation,” said Sherry Lee, GU’s coordinator of accreditation. “Rigorous evaluation and analysis of current programs have resulted in the continuous improvement of current programs and the development of new ones. Accreditation by CAEP assures that the program produces candidates that are prepared and ready to enter classrooms with a high level of pedagogical knowledge along with the clinical training necessary to be successful educators.” Greenville University joins 34 other providers to receive accreditation this spring, bringing the total number to 471 CAEP-accredited providers from 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (www.CAEPnet.org) advances excellence in educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning. About Greenville University Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

Visit www.greenville.edu.