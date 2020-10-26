GREENVILLE - Facebook fights, Twitter tirades, Instagram arguments — have election years always brutalized relationships like the election of 2020? Can civil discourse rise above the tumult? Members of the Greenville Community Reconciliation Task Force believe it can and are sponsoring a panel discussion entitled: “When Friends Don’t Share Politics.”

The timely conversation, including Q&A, will take place Monday, November 2nd, at 6 p.m. in Whitlock Center on Greenville University’s campus. Panel participants include members of the task force who have collaborated in recent months to bring important conversations on timely topics to the Greenville community. The discussion is free and open to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The discussion will focus on how people who typically cannot agree on political ideology can still form worthwhile friendships with each other,” says discussion moderator Terrell Carter, chief diversity officer at GU. Carter cites the friendship forged by U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia as an example.

“They were polar opposites on the Supreme Court, but were best friends in real life.” Carter’s broad background in leadership, ministry, and law enforcement has afforded him opportunities to engage with persons from all walks of life. He holds undergraduate degrees in biblical studies and organizational leadership, a master of fine arts, and a doctorate in ministry. For more information about “When Friends Don’t Share Politics,” email Terrell Carter at terrell.carter@greenville.edu, or call 618-664-7009.

More like this: