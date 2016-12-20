Pvt. Cody Wheat, of Greenville, Illinois, shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Reif, an Illinois National Guard recruiter, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station Nov. 30. Wheat enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois.SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Cody Wheat, of Greenville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 30 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Wheat enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until he leaves for basic combat training in June 2017 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Upon completion of his training, Wheat will be assigned to the Company H, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wheat is a senior at Bond County Community High School where he plays football and baseball.

Upon completion of his training, Wheat will receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Wheat and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this:

Rusty Wheat Continues To Inspire Residents Through Local Cleanup Initiatives
4 days ago
Duckworth, Lee Introduce Bipartisan Guarding Readiness Resources Act to Strengthen National Guard Units  
Mar 4, 2025
Rusty Wheat and Denise Sparks Talk Trash Removal and Litter Cleanup
Mar 2, 2025
Rusty Wheat Picks Up Biggest Piece of Trash Yet, Calls for Public to Report Trash on Roads
Feb 20, 2025
Helmkamp Celebrates 87 Years of Excellence with a Strategic Succession Plan and Key Leadership Promotions
Mar 11, 2025

 