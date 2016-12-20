SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Cody Wheat, of Greenville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 30 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Wheat enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. He is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until he leaves for basic combat training in June 2017 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Upon completion of his training, Wheat will be assigned to the Company H, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Wheat is a senior at Bond County Community High School where he plays football and baseball.

Upon completion of his training, Wheat will receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Wheat and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

