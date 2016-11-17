 

Pvt. Cheyenne Hogue, of Greenville, Illinois, shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Reif, an Illinois National Guard recruiter, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station Nov. 7. Hogue enlisted as a 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - Pvt. Cheyenne J. Hogue, of Greenville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 7 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Hogue enlisted as a 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist. She is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until she leaves for basic combat training in January 2017 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Upon completion of her training, Hogue will be assigned to the 445th Chemical Company, also in Shiloh, Illinois.

Hogue is a 2016 graduate of Greenville High School and she is currently employed at Wayne's Market in Greenville.

Upon completion of her training, Hogue will receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Hogue and welcomes her into the Illinois Army National Guard.

