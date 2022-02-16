GREENVILLE - The Bond County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Demarcus C. Gurlly, a 28-year-old male from Greenville, IL with First Degree Murder (Class X Felony) and Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony) in reference to a homicide that occurred on February 10, 2022 in Greenville, Bond County.

On February 10, 2022 at approximately 7:24 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 and ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 agents responded to the 600 block of E. South Street in Greenville, IL where a 37-year-old female from Greenville was found deceased after a reported shooting.

Information was received that moments before the homicide, a red Dodge Challenger, was believed to be involved in a separate shooting one block south of the homicide, near the 600 block of Vine Street. The red Dodge Challenger fled the scene.

At approximately 9:06 p.m., a vehicle matching the description of the red Dodge Challenger was seen in Wood River, IL. The vehicle failed to stop for Wood River Police Department (PD) and a pursuit involving multiple agencies ensued. The vehicle subsequently left the roadway and overturned in Eagle Park, Madison County, IL., just off of Illinois Route 203. Kiondre L. Fitzgerald, a 25-year-old male from Greenville, IL and Quincy L. Mcelmurry, a 23-year-old male from Anna, IL were transported to an area hospital, where the Fitzgerald succumbed to his injuries. ISP DCI Zone 6 agents responded to investigate.

Simultaneously, a 33-year-old male, who was believed to be in the area when the fatal shooting occurred, entered a residence in the 500 block of E. Main Street in Greenville, IL. On February 11, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the ISP detained the man without incident and he was released after questioning.

On February 11, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Greenville Police Department (GPD) detained Demarcus C. Gurlly, a 28-year-old male from Greenville, IL for questioning in reference to the homicide on February 10, 2022.

On February 14, 2022, Gurlly was charged with First Degree Murder (Class X Felony) and Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony) by the Bond County State’s Attorney’s Office and the bond was set $1,000,000.

If anyone has any information regarding the events surrounding these incidents, please call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). This is an open and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Illinois State Police with the assistance of the Greenville Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

The Illinois State Police would like to thank all of the agencies that assisted in this investigation.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

