GREENFIELD - Greenfield CUSD #10 has joined the growing number of Illinois school districts going mask-optional. This follows an Illinois appeals court dismissing Governor J.B. Pritzker’s appeal of a ruling allowing masks to be optional for several Illinois school districts.

Superintendent of Greenfield CUSD #10 Kevin Bowman said masks have since been made optional for the district, which includes Greenfield High School and Greenfield Elementary School.

This policy was in place for the district prior to Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order requiring all schools in Illinois to have mask mandates in place at the beginning of the year.

For more updates on Greenfield CUSD #10, visit greenfieldschools.org or their Facebook page.

