CARROLLTON - In recent news, there has been considerable discussion of fentanyl exposure and presence within regional communities.

Molly Peters, Greene County Health Department Director said: "We know fentanyl is here and that it has been here for some time. The Greene County community must do more to continue to protect ourselves, our families, and our loved ones. Over the past year, Greene County Health Department has increased its presence and tools to combat this crisis including providing Naloxone (Narcan) throughout the community.

"We have provided over 660 doses to key partners, friends, and family members. We must continue to do more because this crisis isn’t going away soon. Naloxone is a powerful lifesaving tool that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose when administered in time. Naloxone won’t hurt someone if used when an overdose involves other substances or someone has another medical emergency, so it’s always best to use it if you even suspect an overdose."

Peters continued and said please talk to our children about the effects of substance use and the awareness of instant addiction.

"Please talk to your children about the word 'laced,'" Peters said. "This means that something is combined with more than one substance. Never, use an unknown substance.

"Understand that Narcan is available to all people without risk or concern. Please stop by to pick it up because there could be a moment when you must act; not because of someone that you see on the street, but because it is someone you love. To connect with our Community Health Team to learn more (217) 942-6961 Option 6."

Learn more about Naloxone: https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/naloxone/index.html

Reverse Overdose to Prevent Death:https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/overdoseprevention/reverse-od.html

Opioid Overdose Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/overdoseprevention/index.html

Illinois Department of Public Health, Recognizing Opioid Overdose:https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/opioids/overdose.html

Learn more about Fentanyl:https://www.cdc.gov/opioids/basics/fentanyl.html

