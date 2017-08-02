CARROLLTON - The Greene County Sheriff's Office sent a release regarding yesterday's chase resulting in Jesse V. Dorris, 47, being taken into custody by the Pike County Sheriff's Office following the crash of a truck he allegedly stole from Kampsville.

According to the release, the chase began on Tuesday at approximately 1:44 p.m. when the Greene County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Jerseyville Police Department, alerting it to the fact Jerseyville Police terminated a vehicle pursuit of a vehicle wanted for a traffic violation. The suspect's vehicle was traveling north on US-67 from Jerseyville towards Greene County. The vehicle was being driven by an unidentified male suspect who allegedly provided police with a fake name.

A Greene County deputy was in the southern area of the county and spotted the vehicle traveling at "normal highway speed." That deputy tried to coordinate a stop with the Carrollton Police Department.

When the suspect spotted the police vehicles, the release said Dorris accelerated, passing a car on the south edge of Carrollton, and nearly striking a car traveling south "head on." The deputy then activated his lights and sirens, according to the release and started pursuit. The Carrollton units did the same.

From Carrollton, Dorris allegedly turned west on State Road 108, which leads out of Carrollton to the Kampsville Ferry. Officers from White Hall, Roodhouse and Greenfield Police Departments then entered the pursuit.

On 108, Dorris's top speed, as described by police, was around 80 m.p.h. The pursuit continued past Eldred and toward the Illinois River, and Dorris slowed to approximately 60 m.p.h., according to the release.

Once he came upon the road ending in the river by the ferry, police said he stopped briefly, because the ferry was not on the Greene County side. After a few moments, Dorris allegedly drove his vehicle into the river. It floated for a brief time, and then sank. Dorris emerged from the submerged car and began swimming toward Calhoun.

While Dorris was allegedly swimming to Calhoun, the ferry crew attempted to offer him safety on the ferry, which he allegedly refused. They threw him a flotation device, but he continued to swim toward Calhoun, according to the release.

A deputy sheriff and officers from both the White Hall and Greenfield Police Departments caught a ride on a civilian boat to cross the river, but Dorris had already made it to the Calhoun side, and was allegedly running on foot through a campsite located in Kampsville.

Dorris then allegedly found an unoccupied truck at a campsite and entered it as officers were approaching. He then fled the scene, according to police, allegedly grazing a police officer who tried to make contact. A deputy sheriff discharged his firearm into the truck's rear tire as well, as an attempt to disable it.

A citizen who police described as "connected" to the stolen truck then offered her vehicle to the police to follow Dorris. They then tried to catch him and met with a Calhoun County Deputy Sheriff responding to the scene.

The pursuit then left Kampsville, and followed State Route 100 north towards Pike County. The rear tire on the pickup then shredded from the rim, according to the release, not long after leaving Kampsville. Dorris was still allegedly able to keep the truck operating.

Upon entering Pike County, the Pike County Sheriff's Office entered the pursuit. Dorris allegedly turned east on State Route 106 at Detroit, Illinois. Shortly after that, the release from Greene County stated a Pike County Deputy Sheriff made contact with Dorris, forcing the truck into a ditch at approximately 2:49 p.m.

Dorris was then taken to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield, where he was treated for minor injuries and transported to the Greene County Sheriff's Office where he is currently lodged in the Greene County Jail.

After being taken into custody, it was discovered Dorris was wanted out of Pemiscot County, Missouri for theft of a motor vehicle, and he was listed as "armed and dangerous," with an alleged history of being physically violent and resisting arrest.

The totaled car was taken from the Illinois River. It was registered in Missouri, but police are not certain at this time whether or not it was stolen.

In Greene County, Dorris is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Speeding

Multiple Disobeying Traffic Control Devices

Driving While Drivers License is Revoked

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Bond has not been set in Greene County for Dorris yet. Charges have not been announced from Jersey, Calhoun or Pike Counties.

