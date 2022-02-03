SPRINGFIELD - Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced Wednesday the body of missing Greene County woman Randa Davidson, 39, of Hillview, was found Tuesday afternoon on Robbins Road in Springfield.

Randa DavidsonA three-county search was underway for the woman after she was reported missing. Family members reported Davidson missing on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Davidson's cellphone was found in Scott County and her car later was discovered in Springfield, authorities said.

The death is being investigated by the coroner and Sangamon County Sheriff's Department, and foul play is not suspected the sheriff’s office and Allmon reported.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said anyone with any additional information on this case to contact them immediately at 217-942-6901 or the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at 217-753-6880.

More like this:

Chief Deputy Pulido: Boy Found "Safe:" Authorities Had Searched For Missing 14-Year-Old From Godfrey Area
Mar 24, 2025
Madison County Sheriff's Office Warns Residents Of Rising Phone Scams
Feb 19, 2025
Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
5 days ago
Cybertips Lead To Child Porn Charges Against Godfrey Man
Feb 3, 2025
Pulido Engages Community In Discussion About Madison County Sheriff’s Office Operations
Feb 24, 2025

 