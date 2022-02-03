SPRINGFIELD - Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced Wednesday the body of missing Greene County woman Randa Davidson, 39, of Hillview, was found Tuesday afternoon on Robbins Road in Springfield.

A three-county search was underway for the woman after she was reported missing. Family members reported Davidson missing on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Davidson's cellphone was found in Scott County and her car later was discovered in Springfield, authorities said.

The death is being investigated by the coroner and Sangamon County Sheriff's Department, and foul play is not suspected the sheriff’s office and Allmon reported.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said anyone with any additional information on this case to contact them immediately at 217-942-6901 or the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at 217-753-6880.

