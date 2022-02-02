Greene County Winter Road Conditions Update
GREENE COUNTY - As Winter Storm Landon takes hold of the Midwest, Greene County road conditions are getting more dangerous.
“Right now, most of the roads seem to be somewhat passable - they are snow-packed and dangerous, though,” said Greene County Chief Deputy Cale Hoesman. “They are starting to drift some, too.”
Hoesman said he would advise Greene County residents to “stay home” - but if they must go out, to be adequately prepared.
“If people are going out for emergency purposes, they need to be prepared: charged cell phone, blankets, things of that nature,” Hoesman said. “And know where they’re at - know their location, so they can tell us to get them help.”
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be found at gettingaroundillinois.com.
