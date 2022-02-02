GREENE COUNTY - As Winter Storm Landon takes hold of the Midwest, Greene County road conditions are getting more dangerous.

“Right now, most of the roads seem to be somewhat passable - they are snow-packed and dangerous, though,” said Greene County Chief Deputy Cale Hoesman. “They are starting to drift some, too.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hoesman said he would advise Greene County residents to “stay home” - but if they must go out, to be adequately prepared.

“If people are going out for emergency purposes, they need to be prepared: charged cell phone, blankets, things of that nature,” Hoesman said. “And know where they’re at - know their location, so they can tell us to get them help.”

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be found at gettingaroundillinois.com.

More like this: