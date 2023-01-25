CARROLLTON - Aaron Havrefield, county engineer with the Greene County Highway Department, said road conditions are fairly normal in Greene County so far today.

“Right now, everything’s pretty well melting off. It’s a lot of slush for the most part,” he said. “The temperature’s up high enough that nothing’s really freezing to the road … it’s died off quite a bit, we have good visibility and everything else up here.”

Havrefield said the Highway Department hasn’t received any reports of power outages or accidents in the area, but they’ll continue to monitor road conditions tonight.

“It shouldn’t freeze anytime soon, but I’ll keep an eye on it later tonight to make sure it doesn’t re-freeze or anything,” he said.

If Greene County residents encounter any dangerous road conditions, Havrefield said to contact the Greene County Highway Department at (217) 942-6941.

