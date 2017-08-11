CARROLLTON - The Greene County High Schools - Carrollton, Greenfield and North Greene are joining together for a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Superintendent Kerry Cox (Carrollton) and Dr. Kevin Bowman (Greenfield), and Mark Scott (North Greene) will host the meeting at Carrollton Grade School Commons at 721 Fourth St. in Carrollton to discuss the current school funding crisis.

The town hall meeting will review how the evidence-based model in Senate Bill 1 works and the implications of the Governor's veto amendments. Governor Rauner issued an amendatory veto of SB1 on August 1.

SB1 will need a three-fifths vote in the General Assembly to override the Governor’s veto. The town hall will share facts about the bill and how it provides fair funding for all school districts in Illinois.

This is the agenda for the evening:

6:00 p.m. - Doors open

6:30 p.m. - Welcome — Superintendent Kerry Cox

6:35 p.m. - Remarks — Dr. Kevin Bowman and Mark Scott

6:40 p.m. - Remarks — Elected officials in support of SB1 (tentative)

6:45 p.m. - “SB1: an Evidence Based Model of School Funding”— Teresa Ramos, Advance Illinois

7:15 p.m. - Question & answer

7:50 p.m. - Closing call-to-action

