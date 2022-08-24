CARROLLTON - The Greene County Health Department staff are working to address community needs through focus and determination. Recently the department has been awarded over $400,000 in grant funds for addressing Greene County community needs assessment results.

The Illinois Project Assessment of Needs (IPLAN) in Greene County prioritized access to healthy foods, mental health, substance use prevention, and recreational activities.

“It is our goal to cause the effect in improving our community public health by focusing efforts on prevention of disease and disparity,” stated Molly Peters, Public Health Administrator. Peters also states, “Public Health is more than just assuring healthcare access, vaccination rates, and evaluating causes of death or disease. It is working to increase resources to improve high school and higher education graduation rates, assurance of access to daycare for families to thrive, and assisting to improve the community environments such as walking paths to encourage healthy lifestyles.” Advocacy, resource protection, and focused community efforts will improve the state of health for residents within the community. According to the CDC Foundation, public health is defined as the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities. The department is growing these efforts and sustaining funding to make a deeper community impact to improve the health of all residents.

“The entire Greene County community is taking a strategic effort through many organizations and community leaders to make positive change. This will have a great impact on Greene County’s community health and is very encouraging to be involved in.”

Ron Sprong, Community Health Manager, has recently become a Mental Health First Aid instructor and Peer Recovery Specialist and is a trainer for Narcan distribution. The Community Health Division will be expanding focused efforts related to substance use in the prevention, treatment, and support.

“Recovery Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) councils are a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that are person-centered and build on the resiliency and strengths of individuals, families, and communities to achieve recovery and improve health, wellness, and the quality of life for those with or most at risk of substance use. The ROSC Council’s work will be reflective in its efforts to reduce stigma, build upon the recovery infrastructure, and provide family support and education within our communities. Helping bridge the gap to address the mental health and substance use challenges our communities face will impact generations of Greene County families to come.”

For more information, contact Peters at (217) 942-6961 ext. 101 for more details.

