CARROLLTON - The Greene County Health Department announced today it has confirmed two positive mosquito pools for West Nile Virus (WNV) located in Greene County.

Greene County Health Department Director Molly Peters explained that West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has contracted the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Peters said the Greene County Health Department is still accepting dead birds through October 15, 2022, which have been dead 48 hours or less and have died from natural causes such as the crow, blue jay, grackle, starling, sparrow, finch, robin, cardinal, flycatchers, swallows, catbird, mockingbird, warbler, wren, and small to medium owls and hawks.

"Upon detecting a bird carcass contact the Health Department for collection," she said. "Decomposed birds are not acceptable for submission. These are birds that can be recognized as having a strong odor present, eyes deflated or dried, maggot infestation, or bloated from decomposition gases which should be double bagged and properly disposed of."

Peters said common West Nile Virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches.

"Symptoms may last from a few days to several weeks," she said. "However, four out of five people infected with WNV will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illnesses including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 50 are at higher risk for severe illness from WNV.

"The best way to prevent the chance of getting infected with WNV or any other mosquito-borne disease is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Precautions involve practicing the three “R’s”: Reduce, repel and report."

The Three R's:

REDUCE exposure – avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including flower pots, wading pools, outdoor toys, old tires, and any other receptacles. Change bird baths weekly.

REPEL when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT any nuisances which contribute to the breeding of mosquitoes such as stagnant water in ditches, abandoned pools, un-rimmed tires, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Public Health officials are certain that hot temperatures and dry weather increase mosquito activity and the risk of disease from the West Nile virus.

Call the Greene County Health Department for additional information regarding West Nile Virus at 217-942-6961, or the Illinois Department of Public Health’s websites at: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus or http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ .

