CARROLLTON - The Greene County Health Department announced on Tuesday that it will receive over $170,000 in additional funding for the budget year 2022. The additional funding will come from three separate competitive grant proposals that the department submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO).

The department submitted these competitive proposals against other organizations and local health departments from around the state and country, Greene County Health Department Administrator Molly Peters said.

"The department will utilize the funding to provide our community with additional services such as family planning and an STD clinic," Peters said. "The department will also work to increase immunization/vaccination awareness, and enhance the department's work with the ongoing opioid crisis.

"The Greene County Health Department is committed to assuring access to resources with a focus on prevention, health education, home health, and resource support. This funding is a significant investment to allow the department to build upon this commitment."

Peters added: “We are trying to identify problem areas so that we can better focus our efforts as a community. We must listen to the community and those that are greatly affected so that we can address our needs broadly. Part of receiving these funds will help us connect with families, streamline data within our county and address our local needs going forward.”

The department will host STD & Family Planning services from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. Individuals may request an appointment by calling (217) 942-6961 ext. 123 or 127. Walk-ins are also accepted.

For more information about the department’s childhood immunization program visit:

greenecountyhd.org.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available every Wednesday at the North Greene office, located at 205 S. Morse St., Roodhouse, IL., 62082, and every Friday at the Carrollton office, located at 310 Fifth St, Carrollton, IL., 62016. Hours may vary.

