CARROLLTON - Greene County voters have elected a new County Clerk - Republican candidate Melissa Schnelt Carter won with 75.65% of the vote and 100% of precincts reporting. She defeated Democratic challenger Arieanna Morris, who won 24.35% of the vote.

The County Clerk race was the only contested county-level race in Greene County this election, with incumbent Greene County Clerk Deborah Banghart not seeking re-election.

Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen sought re-election unopposed, as did Greene County Treasurer Kirby Ballard.

Article continues after sponsor message

Michelle Mueller ran for re-election unopposed as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Jill Reis also ran unopposed for re-election as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike, and Scott counties.

Several candidates sought County Board seats, of which voters could choose no more than seven. This election saw nine total County Board candidates - seven Republicans and two Democrats - which included Republicans Christy “Ford” Lake, Mark Strang, Andrea Schnelten, Robert “Rob” Hall, Richard Ross, Earlene Castleberry, and Melissa “Missy” Mehrhoff, as well as Democrats Joyce Clark and David McGraw.

Each Republican candidate - Lake, Strang, Schnelten, Hall, Ross, Casteblerry, and Mehrhoff - was elected to the County Board, while both Democratic candidates - Clark and McGraw - were not.

It’s important to note that the results on Election Night are unofficial, as mail-in ballot counting continues for up to 14 days after Election Night.

More like this: