CARROLLTON - Greene County voters have officially elected several candidates as alderpeople, school board members, and more in the April 2023 Consolidated Election.

Greene County voters elected three candidates to serve as members of the Regional Board of School Trustees for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, and Macoupin counties - one for a six-year term, one for a four-year term, and one for a two-year term.

Sandra R. Moore was elected to serve for the six-year term on the Regional Board of School Trustees. Moore won 57.93% of the vote against Mark Prose, who received 42.07% of the vote.

Michael Painter was elected to serve for the four-year term on the Regional Board of School Trustees, winning 64.72% of the vote compared to Jack N. Stork’s 35.28% of the vote. Jeff Clanton was elected to serve for the two-year term and won 47.37% of the vote, defeating Terry Strauch and John Henry, who won 29.11% and 23.52% of the vote respectively.

Peggy J. Clough won the race for Carrollton’s Ward One Alderperson against Timothy F. Reif. Clough won with 64.29% of the vote, compared to 35.71% of the vote for Reif. John B. Hardwick, Jr. was elected as Greenfield’s Ward One Alderperson, defeating Bob Rives. Hardwick won with 54.55% of the vote and Rives received 45.45% of the vote.

Terry Plogger won the race for Greenfield’s Ward Three Alderperson with 74.29% of the vote. Plogger defeated Kyle Kuhnline, who received 25.71% of the vote. As of this writing, Ryan McMillen and Brandon S. Roberts tied in the race for White Hall’s Ward Two Alderperson to serve a 2-year term. Both McMillen and Roberts have received 27 votes, or 50% of the vote.

Jennifer Richey, Cody Rogers-Portwood, and Robert Vetter were elected as Eldred Village Trustees. Six total candidates competed for three open Village Trustee seats - Patti A. Carey, Lena Robeen, and Misty Knapp were not elected.

Aaron Littig, Dorinda Miller, and Thad Walker won a crowded race as members of the Board of Education for Winchester No. 1, and will each serve a full 4-year term. Eight total candidates competed for three open Board of Education seats - Richard B. Mckinney, Avery Maul, Quinn Jefferson, Bill Jacquot, and Jane Ann Hatcher were not elected.

Amber Flowers won a seat on the Board of Education for Carrollton No. 1 and will serve an unexpired 2-year term. Flowers won 76.27% of the vote and defeated Keith Graham, who received 23.73% of the vote. Jeffrey C. Krumwiede, Aaron Mehrhoff, and Robert Scott Bryant were also elected as members of the Board of Education for Carrollton No. 1 and will each serve for a full 4-year term. Five total candidates competed for three open seats on the board - Kari Manker and Rodney Reif were not elected.

Jake Warford, Brad E. Hagen, and Judy K. Rowling were elected as members of the Board of Education for CUSD No. 100 for a full 4-year term. Five total candidates competed for three open Board of Education seats - David Gilman and DeWayne Lott were not elected.

Kevin D. Nichols, Chris Ford, Rachelle Malin, and Casey Nell won a slightly crowded race as members of the Board of Education for North Greene CUSD No. 3 for a full 4-year term. Six total candidates competed for four open seats - Casey Kallal and Tracie Holbert were not elected.

A full list of April 2023 election results for Greene County is available here.

