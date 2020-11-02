GREENE COUNTY - Greene County will have no contested races in the county but will have a few federal and state races to choose a candidate from.

Democratic Incumbent Dick Durbin has been a Federal Senator since 1997. Before that, he was in the House of Repetitive. Mark Curran the Republican candidate is the former Lake County Sheriff.

United States Senator (Vote for One)

Mark Curran Jr.(R)

(I) Dick Durbin (D)

Willie Wilson(Willie Wilson Party)

David Black(G)

Danny Malouf(L)

Incumbent candidate Rodney Daivs (R) will face off against candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D) for the 13th Congressional District. This will be the second time these two faceoffs. In the 2018 election, Davis defeated Londrigan 136,516 to 134,458. The 13th district is made up of several counties.

Thirteenth Congressional District (Vote for One)

(I) Rodney Davis(R)

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan(D)

In the 100th district Incumbent Christopher “C.D” Davidsmeyer (R) will have two opponents Brandon Adams(D) and Ralph Sides with the Pro-Gun Pro-Life Party.

Davidsmeyer has been the State Rep for the 100th district since 2012. Democrat Brandon Adams is a Jacksonville Alderman and Ralph Sides works in sales.

100th District State Representative (Vote for One)

(I) Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer(R)

Brandon Adams(D)

Ralph Sides(Pro-Gun Pro-Life Party)



Greene County Circuit Clerk (Vote for One)

Shirley Thornton(R)



Greene County State's Attorney (Vote for One)

Caleb Briscoe(R)

Greene County Coroner (Vote for One)

Danny Powell(D)

County Board (Vote for Four)

Christy Ford(R)

Mark Strang(R)

Earlene Castleberry(R)

Joyce Clark(D)

