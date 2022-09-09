CARROLLTON – Food, entertainment, hospitality and shopping will be available to visitors to the Greene County Historical Society on Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10.

Bernie Faul and fellow Society members will be serving rib eyes, large hot dogs and porky burgers on Friday, from 11 AM ‘till gone, in the yard of the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges house located at the northeast corner of the Courthouse Square in Carrollton.

On Friday also, Jeanne Coates, Society staffer and noted piano player, will be entertaining on the honky-tonk piano, located in the first floor dining room.

On Friday and Saturday, tours will be conducted throughout the building which dates from the 1820s, and was restored and furnished in period pieces a decade ago. Volunteer staff members will conduct the tours of the museum and the genealogy library.

Specials for the GCD event will be a display of photos and items from Eldred, along with a loose-leaf notebook about the Greene County Almshouse and its residents, especially prepared by curator Roy Becker.

Sales of books and pamphlets will also be conducted both days, including the 2020 book, Growing Up in Eldred, by the late Jack C. Woods, the large book, WE & US, published in 2022 and featuring contributed articles covering the years 1821- 2021, and the large book published in 2016, Greene County Illinois– History and Families. Proceeds from the sale of food and books will be used for building improvements and upkeep.

The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society has more than 300 members across the country and publishes a newsletter quarterly.

Memberships are available and everyone is welcome to visit anytime the doors are open.

