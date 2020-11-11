CARROLLTON - Greene County has been on a rapid upswing of positive COVID-19 cases in the past three days with 33 new cases on Monday.

Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters explained there were 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 11 on Saturday, 2 on Sunday, and 33 on Monday for 68 total from Friday. To date, there have been 537 COVID-19 cases in Greene County and 20 deaths.

“There has been a definite surge in the number of people who are ill with COVID-19,” Peters said.

Peters stressed that those who are COVID-19 positive should stay quarantined for 14 days.

The positivity rate in Greene County has increased to 19.2 percent from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

Peters said she thinks there have been some large gatherings and events that may have contributed to the notable increase of outbreaks happening in the community.

“We are trying to communicate to people to have smaller gatherings and limiting what you are doing together,” she said. “There are some guidelines for the holidays and gatherings on the IDPH website. People should plan smaller gatherings this year.”

Peters said the health department personnel know that quarantine, especially with children can be.... stressful.

“But please remember that if you and your children are on quarantine, they should not be spending time with other children, whether inside or outside of your home. Quarantine is a time designed to monitor your situation, even if you have tested negative. You could still possibly have the virus and not have enough viral load to test positive yet.

“Stay at home, with only your immediate family and household members, until your quarantine term has passed, to help us stop the spread of the COVID in our communities. The time will pass quickly and hopefully, your drywall won't suffer too much…."

Peters said Greene County is rural, so nearly everyone is inner connected to someone else.

“Because of how everyone is connected, it is very easy to spread COVID-19 quickly,” she said. “Again we encourage people to limit gatherings and don’t go out when sick and COVID-19 exposed.

“Everybody has to see the impact on their personal lives. Sometimes it happens sooner for people than others. We try to share stories that COVID-19 is different than other illnesses. This is something we should all be fighting together.”

