CARROLLTON - Greene County Clerk Melissa Carter announced there will be a drop box in the western parking lot of the Greene County Courthouse for voters which will arrive sometime this week before early voting officially begins on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Early voting hours will be held Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, April from 9 a.m. to noon. For those who can’t make it during those hours, Carter said a new drop box is being installed, and that mail-in ballots can still be requested by calling (217) 942-5443.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If they would like to call in and get a vote-by-mail ballot, they can call the office. We do have a drop box which is coming this week, it will be here before Thursday,” she said. “If they don’t want to mail their ballot back and they can’t make it between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., they can drop their ballot into the drop box located in the west parking lot.”

Carter said she isn’t expecting a high turnout of voters this election, as the only somewhat-large contested races are for the Carrollton and North Greene school districts. Ballots will depend on which precinct voters are voting in, so a full list of candidates was not available at the time of this writing.

To request a vote-by-mail ballot or learn more about early voting in Greene County, call the Greene County Clerk’s Office at (217) 942-5443.

More like this: