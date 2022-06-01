CARROLLTON - The 168th annual Greene County Agricultural Fair kicked off Tuesday and continues into this weekend with a lineup of exciting events, carnival rides and more. Last night, the Miss Greene County Fair 2022 Queens were crowned as Miss Kennedy Ruyle, Junior Miss Kenna Brannan and Little Miss Paisley Osterman.

The horse racing event originally scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday, June 2 at 1 p.m. Mark Walker, secretary with the Greene County Agricultural Fair, said all other carnival rides and food/drink vendors, including the “Beverage Garden,” will still be available as scheduled tonight - tomorrow will just be an extra-busy day at the fair.

Admission to the fair itself for children under 12 is free; single-admission tickets are $4 for adults until Thursday and $5 on Friday and Saturday. Ticket prices for each grandstand event vary by event and can be viewed on the Greene County Agricultural Fair website.

Carnival rides are available to ride each night at 5 p.m. and carnival armbands are available for $25 each. Among the fair’s food offerings are buffalo fish, white perch fish and fried chicken, which Walker said he highly recommends.

“They are all very good - as good of fish sandwiches as you will find,” Walker said.

Different livestock shows take place each day of the fair, including yesterday’s Sheep Show. Beef and Swine Shows will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 2. A Section 13 FFA Show will be held on Friday, June 3rd at 8 a.m., followed by a Goat Show that afternoon at 4 p.m.

A rodeo will be held on Thursday night at 7 p.m. and all seating is available for $8. The “Art Hall,” featuring various locally-made pottery, cookware and artwork, will also be open from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday night before the items are removed on Friday afternoon.

Truck and tractor pulls will be held on Friday night at 7 p.m. and seating will be available for $10, with pit passes for $20. The event will feature multiple pulling sleds for different classes and types of tractors, which Walker said aims to keep the action moving along.

“We’re going to have garden tractors, many hot rods, local tractors and even bigger tractors from there, so we’ll be pretty busy with multiple sleds pulling at the same time to keep everything kind of action-packed and not letting the consumer have to sit and wait between pulls,” Walker said.

Saturday’s busy schedule will start with a 4H livestock show at 8 a.m. and a truck show from 12-4 p.m. Judging for a BBQ competition will begin at 12:30 p.m, followed by a cornhole tournament at 1:30 p.m. A 4H livestock auction will start at 5 p.m. that night, followed by a demolition derby at 7 p.m., capping the night off with a fireworks show immediately after the demolition derby.

Live musical entertainment will be provided by Brushville on Friday night and Flip the Frog on Saturday night, each starting at 8:30 p.m.

The fairgrounds are located at 123 N. IL-108 in Carrollton. For more information about the Greene County Agricultural Fair, visit its website or Facebook page.

