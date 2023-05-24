CARROLLTON - The annual Greene County Agricultural Fair is returning for 2023 with a full lineup of grandstand events, shows, live music, and much more. This year’s fair will run from Tuesday, May 30 to Saturday, June 3.

Adult Single Admission Tickets will be available for $4 until the last weekend of the fair, when those tickets will be $5. Children under 12 will be admitted for free.

Festivities will kick off on Tuesday, May 30 with the Sheep Show at 8 a.m. That evening, the Miss Greene County Fair Pageant will be held in the grandstands at 6:30 p.m. and the Art Hall will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Ticket prices for the pageant are $6 for General Admission and $12 for Reserved Seating.

Wednesday, May 31 will start with the Steer Weigh-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by Harness Racing that evening at 6:00 p.m. in the grandstands. Tickets for the Harness Races are $2 each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Beef Show and Swine Show will start at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, and the Rodeo and 4H Weigh-in will take place that evening. The Rodeo begins in the grandstands at 7 p.m. and tickets are $8 each. The 4H weigh-in will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and the Art Hall will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

There will also be a Mutton Busting Pre-Show on June 1 at 6 p.m. Registration must be completed by calling Ashley Dodd at (573) 253-3882 on Friday, May 26th from 5 to 9 p.m. Children participating must be 7 years old or under and 60 pounds or less and entries are $15 each.

Friday, June 2 will begin with an FFA Show at 8:30 a.m. That afternoon, the Goat Show will take place at 4 p.m. and items will be removed from the Art Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. That night is the Truck & Tractor Pull starting at 7 p.m. in the grandstands and tickets are $10 each. The band Brushville will also perform live music starting at 8:30 p.m.

A jam-packed schedule is lined up for Saturday, June 3, starting with the 4H show at 8 a.m. featuring rabbits, swine, beef, sheep, and goats. The Truck Show takes place that afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. and the 4H auction follows at 5 p.m. with rabbits, beef, sheep, goats, and swine. The Demolition Derby takes place that night at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show will follow immediately afterwards. The band The Git Down will perform live music at 8 p.m.

The fairgrounds are located at 233 IL-108 in Carrollton. To learn more about this year’s Greene County Fair, visit thegreenecountyfair.com or the event’s Facebook page.

More like this: