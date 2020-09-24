ELSAH - The Green Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast in Elsah, IL., has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award winner for bed and breakfast inns by Tripadvisor.

Known for its delicious homecooked breakfasts, homemade afternoon ‘sweet treats’ and commitment to guest service, the Green Tree Inn received the award based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic. Award winners are those businesses that consistently receive great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the world.

The Green Tree Inn has received the Certificate of Excellence with a five-star rating from Tripadvisor for the last six years.

“We are honored by this award and must thank all of our guests who took the time to submit reviews of the Green Tree Inn,” Gary and Connie Davis, owners of the inn, said. “It is a delight to welcome new and returning guests to our inn and to showcase our historic community.”

The Davis’ have owned the Green Tree Inn for eight years.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well-deserving, but they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

