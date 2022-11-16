ELSAH - Green Tree Inn announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for bed and breakfast inns. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Green Tree Inn stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers.

“This is the third year in a row we have received this award and we consider it a great honor,” owners Connie and Gary Davis said.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."

To see traveler reviews and popular features of Green Tree Inn, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g35957-d75825-Reviews-The_Green_Tree_Inn-Elsah_Illinois.html

Award winners are those businesses which consistently receive great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the world.

The Green Tree Inn has received the Certificate of Excellence with a five-star rating from Tripadvisor for the last six years. The Davis’ have owned Green Tree Inn for 10 years.

