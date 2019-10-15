ELSAH - The Green Tree Inn of Elsah has completed its beautiful outdoor gazebo, and is excited to start hosting events such as weddings, family reunions, community events, and more. The Green Tree Inn reflects the quaint peacefulness that makes the Village of Elsah the number one scenic spot in Illinois according to the Illinois Top 200 project. The Gazebo is a great addition to the Green Tree Inn and is the perfect setting for a small intimate outdoor wedding, a fun exciting family reunion, or community events that bring people to the Village of Elsah.

According to Trish Holmes, RiverBend Growth Association, “Green Tree Inn has become a one-stop shop and destination place for many occasions and continues to bring a sweet and quaint character to Elsah, Illinois. We are beyond lucky to have their establishment in the Riverbend area and wish them more continued success in the future.”

Green Tree Inn of Elsah offers wedding packages that help with all of the details to create a special, memorable day for everyone. There are many opportunities for a unique wedding in Elsah. Connie & Gary with the Green Tree Inn are happy to create a personalized package that meets the needs and budget for any wedding. It can be as simple as renting the gazebo for an elopement, a very small intimate wedding, or a package that includes the outdoor gazebo, Farley’s Music Hall and the entire inn for multiple days.

Tom Hoechst, CNB Bank & Trust employee and RiverBend Growth Association Ambassador, explained, “Once again Elsah’s Green Tree Inn continues to expand. Their addition of a beautiful wedding gazebo to this pristine venue is an example of their love for the quaintness of Elsah. The ambience of this B&B is something you have to see. On your next trip up the River Road stop by for a visit to a truly unique community and visit the Green Tree Inn.”

The Green Tree Inn of Elsah is located at 15 Mill Street Elsah, Illinois 62028. They can be reached by phone at 618-374-2821, and their website is www.greentreeinnelsah.com. Keep up to date with their projects, events, and promotions by following them on Facebook and Instagram at @greentreeinnelsah.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. If you would like the Growth Association to showcase your place of business please contact Alex St. Peters at 618-467-2280. The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

