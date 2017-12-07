VANDALIA - Southwestern’s eighth-grade girls are on their way to the IESA state basketball tournament.

Southwestern’s girls basketball team advanced to the IESA Class 3A State Tournament by thumping Pana 43-16 Wednesday night at Vandalia.

Addie Green guided Southwestern with 21 points and Cami Bolin contributed 8 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Addie as usual was our leader, handling the ball and scoring,” Wooley said. “Cami also had a great game. All of our girls on the team played well. They had a lot of big kids and we switched offenses some in the second half. I thought overall, our kids played well.”

Southwestern, 23-1, plays at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against 15-7 Tolono Unity at Germantown Middle School, north of Peoria in the state quarterfinals.

More like this: