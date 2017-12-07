The future looks bright for Southwestern basketball with these talented girls. The girls display their sectional plaque after trampling Pana. The team plays Saturday at the IESA State Girls Basketball quarterfinals. (All photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

VANDALIA - Southwestern’s eighth-grade girls are on their way to the IESA state basketball tournament.

Southwestern’s girls basketball team advanced to the IESA Class 3A State Tournament by thumping Pana 43-16 Wednesday night at Vandalia.

Addie Green guided Southwestern with 21 points and Cami Bolin contributed 8 points.

“Addie as usual was our leader, handling the ball and scoring,” Wooley said. “Cami also had a great game. All of our girls on the team played well. They had a lot of big kids and we switched offenses some in the second half. I thought overall, our kids played well.”

Southwestern, 23-1, plays at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against 15-7 Tolono Unity at Germantown Middle School, north of Peoria in the state quarterfinals.

