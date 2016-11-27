

EDWARDSVILLE – Sammy Green's 16-point game helped Marquette Catholic to a 45-40 win over Waterloo Gibault Saturday night in the Gold Bracket final of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic tournament at Hooks Gym.

The Explorers went to 4-0 on the year with the win.

“Our kids did some nice tings against Gibault,” Marquette Catholic head coach Steve Medford said. “I think we are really young and will get a lot better. Gibault has a great program and great coach. I am very happy with getting that win. I feel we didn’t play that well at times, but Gibault is well coached and I think had a lot to do with that.”

Point guard Green had an incredible game with his 16 points and directed the Explorers’ offense throughout the night, Medford said.

“I thought Sammy really controlled the team and tempo well,” Medford said. “He knew when to go slow and when to run the offense and get things going. Sammy is a really good basketball player.”

Marquette had staked themselves to a 13-7 lead at quarter time, then held a 19-18 lead at the half. The game remained tight all the way as the Explorers led 32-29 at three-quarter time before Marquette held of a challenge from the Hawks to claim the title.

Jake Hall had 10 points for Marquette and Reagan Snider added nine; Trevor Davis led Gibault with 16 points with Karson Huels adding 12.

