ALTON - The Annual Green Gift Bazaar had 40-plus “green” vendors and a wide variety of environmentally friendly gift ideas on Saturday in Downtown Alton.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday in Downtown Alton at both the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said this was the 20th anniversary of the Green Bazaar with a strong crowd of shoppers at both locations the whole day through.

“Driving around and seeing all the foot traffic throughout downtown you could tell that our community really came out in force for Small Business Saturday, and we thank everyone who chose to support our local retailers and restaurants for this important occasion.”

The crowd was strong throughout the six hours and many walked away with unique, locally-made, friendly gifts for their loved ones from herbal products, jewelry, ornaments, houseplants, clothing and so much more.

